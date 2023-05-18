Property Transfers May 18, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 8-12William Douglas, et al, and Chelsea Douglas to Thomas G. Tapley and wife, Judith A. Tapley, 8th District, $735,000.Derrick Webb and wife, Cindy Webb to Christopher Scott Jarnigan and wife, Tracy Jarnigan, 3rd District, $175,000.Crystal Elkins Freeman to Dylan Elkins and wife, Rebekah Elkins, 3rd District, $60,000.Howard W. Henderson to Maria Paula Michaus Lejarazo, 5th District, $329,000.Sanford James Ramsey to Paul Eugene Vincent, 6th District, $27,000.Cory Talley to Wesley Carlson, 6th District, $33,000.Janet Desposito to Nancy Ann Jones, et vir, and Martin Dewey Hershey Jr., 5th District, $157,588.64.Daniel Hall and wife, Amy Hall to Oliver Kent, Trustee, et al, and Earl Haviland, Trustee, Ken Terry, Trustee, and Grace Baptist Church, 6th District, $175,000.Robert C. Dugan Jr., et al, and Fields Real Properties LLC to Petra Helbig, 5th District, $94,000.William Dewey Henry to Luke S. Goddard, 6th District, $25,000.Jessica Herbst and husband, Jason W. Herbst to Carole Wilson and husband, John Wilson, 6th District, $300,000.David Strange, et al, and Lynnita Strange and Lynnita J. Strange to Jesse Peter Ferguson, $35,300.Kimberly Fisher to Aaron Jabaay and wife, Dana Jabaay, 6th District, $119,500.Dillon Shults, et al, and Mark Dewayne Shults to David R. Case and wife, Theresa R. Case, 5th District, $165,000.Jessica Pratt Gibson to Michael C. Haywood and wife, Nancy J. Haywood, 6th District, $255,000.Gary Lee Van Winkle to Keith Keller, et al, and William Fullington and Marsha D. Cole, 6th District, $215,000.George Edward Jennings, Co Executor E and Johnny Paul Jennings, Co Executor to Matthew Roert Cupka and wife, Kimberly Zalatan Cupka, 2nd District, $150,000.Brian Bass and Brian K. Bass to Juston Lee and wife, Cara Lee, 4th District, $49,900.Gary T. Nichols and wife, Francine R. Nichols to Shawn Daniels, 10th District, $9,700.MJS Land Sales LLC to Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC, 1st District, $25,000.W L Neas and wife, Lisa Neas to Charles Scott Parkhurst and wife, Sheryl A. Parkhurst, 6th District, $75,000.Vicky Whedbee to Summit Alliance Holdings LLC, 2nd District, $55,000.Don Norwood to Jameson Brock Wills, 8th District, $210,000.Sharon Yvonne Clark, et al, and Crystal Gail Sapp to Willard Brown, 5th District, $15,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
