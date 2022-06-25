Driving While Revoked: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to Joe Reed Road in reference to an unattended vehicle in the roadway. Upon arrival, Williams located the vehicle, which was parked in the oncoming lane of travel with a male in the driver’s seat. As Williams pulled behind the vehicle the car began to drive off. Williams activated her blue lights, but the driver continued until sirens were used. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Robbie L. Williams. He was confirmed to have a revoked driver’s license for failure to satisfy fines. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputy Randy Forbes responded to a possible overdose in the parking lot of a business on East 25/70. The caller advised dispatch that the male was “passed out” in the driver’s seat with his foot on the accelerator. Upon arrival, Forbes observed a red truck smoking from the engine compartment with the driver’s side door open. He also noticed a male subject on the ground not moving. A light pulse was detected, and Forbes began to perform sternum rubs on the victim. The report states that three doses of Narcan were administered during the incident. EMS arrived on scene and administered further medical care to the subject who was identified as Michael Paul Runyan. Runyan declined further medical attention at the scene. A search of the vehicle was conducted and inside Forbes found a metal container with a pill suspected to be Ecstasy. There were also two small bags with a brown powdery substance inside suspected to be Heroin mixed with Fentanyl. A license status was requested, and dispatch advised Runyan had a revoked license. Forbes arrested Runyan and transported him to the County Jail. He was additionally charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs and two counts of Possession of Schedule I.
Evading Arrest: Deputy Jessica Butler and Sergeant Heath Willis were dispatched to a residence on Grandview Way in reference to an unwanted visitor. Upon arrival deputies were met by David B. Carpenter, who stated that his son Bryan S. Carpenter had come to his residence after being released from the Cocke County Jail. Per bond conditions Bryan Carpenter was not supposed to be around David Carpenter or his residence. Carpenter told deputies his son was in a storage building on the property next to the residence. Deputies went to the door of the building, but Bryan Carpenter allegedly refused to answer the door saying law enforcement couldn’t come in without a warrant. David Carpenter got a drill from his home and took the screws off the door of the storage building. Deputy Butler opened the door and directed the younger Carpenter to step out and speak with deputies. As Butler told him to put his hands behind his back to detain him, Bryan Carpenter fled into the woods next to the residence where deputies lost sight of him. Deputies Zachary Magouirk arrived on scene and went onto Stoneview Way where he located Carpenter in the woods. Carpenter allegedly ignored verbal commands and fled once again. Deputy Magouirk used his taser on Carpenter and took him into custody. Carpenter was treated at Newport Medical Center before being transported to the County Jail. He was charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt or Search, and Contempt of Court.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
