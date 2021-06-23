Theft: On June 21, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call from Walmart regarding a suspicious male. According to Loss Prevention Officer, the male subject had been in the store for over five hours and was behaving strangely. The man identified himself as Michael McAfee. While speaking with Laughter, McAfee stated he was going to throw up and began walking toward the bathroom, at which time Patrolwoman Laughter began checking his information. Laughter and Justice found that McAfee had been caught stealing at Walmart six times across multiple stores. Before police could confront McAfee with this information, he fled the building. Laughter has issued warrants for Theft Under $1,000.
Attempted Assault: On June 21, Captain Matthew Elliot responded to a call regarding an assault near the rock quarry. Elliot spoke to a woman who stated that a man approached her and told her he needed to go up to the quarry. The woman stated that no one was allowed up to the quarry at night. The man then started arguing with her and started walking toward her with a knife. A witness who was with the woman exited their vehicle, at which point the man fled the scene. Police later found the man, identified as Tommy Leonard, age 25. According to Sergeant Will Garber, Leonard appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Domestic Assault: On June 21, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a domestic assault call. Shults spoke to a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, David Gayton, age 43, had come to her house to take her children swimming. When the woman did not allow the children to go with Gayton, he reportedly spit on her and grabbed her and pulled her away from the door. Several witnesses confirmed the woman’s statement, and a warrant for Gayton’s arrest has been issued.
Stolen Credit Card: On June 18, police reviewed security footage that showed a man identified as William Sanderlin, age 29, and a woman identified as Samantha Boykin, age 27, using a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Walmart on Cosby Highway. Police also reviewed footage of Sanderlin using the card at Walgreens, at Lowe’s, and to make a transfer on CashApp. Captain Matthew Elliot issued warrants for the arrest of both individuals. On June 20, Patrolman Justin Shelton came into contact with Sanderlin near 8th Street. As Shelton went to place Sanderlin into custody, Sanderlin pushed him down and tried to flee. After warning Sanderlin to stop, Shelton deployed his Taser before Sanderlin could hide in a garage near the back of his residence. The Taser was effective and Shelton was able to detain Sanderlin and transport him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Property: On June 19, officers spoke to Brandyon Ramos and her son. Ramos stated that she and her son had come into contact with a man who had stolen the young man’s baseball bag. According to Ramos, the bag had been stolen from the Cocke County High School Baseball locker room. Patrolman Chris Silvers was able to identify the man as Justin Alvarez, from a picture that Ramos had taken. Later that day, Silvers came into contact with Alvarez at Lois’s Country Kitchen and placed him under arrest.
Shoplifting: On June 20, Sergeant William Garber responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. According to the report, Taylor Butler, age 26 had attempted to conceal items valued at $160.58 and leave the store without paying. Manager Jack Davis was able to stop her and keep her until police arrived to arrest her.
Assault: On June 19, police were dispatched to a residence in regards to an assault. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke to Raven Pack, who stated that her uncle Kennith Pack had assaulted her. According to Raven, Kennith had been outside the home working on a window when the two began arguing. Kennith entered the front door and began yelling at Raven before punching her in the face and attempting to strangle her. Police spoke to a witness who stated that Kennith also tried to take the witness’ phone when she tried to call 911. Kennith Pack had left the scene before police arrived, so warrants were issued.
Domestic Violence: On June 20, police responded to a domestic violence call. Patrolman Shane Bower spoke to the victim, Mildred Rader, who stated that her daughter Heather Askew, age 43, had punched her in the face. Askew was still at the residence. According to Bower’s report, Askew “appeared to be extremely intoxicated and refused to comply with my orders.” Askew was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
