Possession of Schedule VI: Newport Police Officers responded to a vehicle crash on Cosby Highway Thursday afternoon. The report states that Todd Williamson, 47, Parrottsville, was traveling southbound behind a vehicle being driven by Charles Hillard. A witness stated that Williamson attempted to overtake Hillard’s vehicle and he was observed driving in a “dangerous manner.” Williamson’s vehicle struck Hillard’s while attempting to pass. Williamson was asked to perform a field sobriety test as part of the crash investigation. He also verbally consented to a search of the vehicle. Officers found a small bag containing 2.7 grams of a leafy green substance, and three white rolled up papers believed to be Marijuana cigarettes. Williamson was issued a citation for Possession of Schedule VI.
Dog bite: Danielle Belcher spoke to officers about an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon. Belcher stated that her daughter was playing outside when the neighbor’s dog ran across the parking lot and bit her daughter on the foot. Belcher stated that she had to kick the dog to get it to away from her child. Officer Shane Bower spoke with the dog’s owner, Dawn McPeake, and advised her that the dog must be on a leash when it is outside her home.
Violation of Probation: Officer Shane Bower came in contact with Michael Munyan, 53, in regards to a harassment complaint. Bower checked Munyan for warrants and found an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Munyan was issued a citation and had his court date reset for late July.
Failure to Appear: Patrolman Paul Weber spotted Jerimiah Moon, 30, at the Marathon gas station on West Broadway in Newport. Weber knew Moon had an active warrant for his arrest for Failure to Appear out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Weber made contact with Moon and placed him under arrest. Moon was transported to the County Jail.
Theft: Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Linda Burns about a theft that occurred on June 23. Burns stated that her five red, white and blue solar yard lights had been taken. She valued the lights at $5 each. Newport Housing Authority was advised, and is reviewing video footage. No warrants have been issued at this time.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
