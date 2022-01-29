Public Intoxication: Deputies responded to the area of Mountain Way in reference to a female who had active warrants. When they arrived on scene they observed a female in a yellow jacket standing in the snow “talking to herself.” The female matched the description of an earlier call of service for a possible intoxicated female in the area of Trail Hollow Road. Sergeant Joshua Boyce identified the female as Courtney Hough. Hough had five active warrants out of Cocke County that were citation only. Boyce asked Hough if she had taken any illegal narcotics, and she answered by saying “no.” Hough was allegedly sweating profusely and talking to individuals who were not there. Boyce took Hough into custody on suspicion of public intoxication and for her safety. She was additionally charged with Probation Violation and Failure Appear.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when she observed a female subject staggering in and out of the roadway. At that time, Brooks conducted a welfare check on the female identified as Tonya Weathers. While speaking with Weathers, Brooks noticed she was “jittery and talking erratically.” Weathers also said she could “see things that wanted to kill her.” Brooks asked Weathers if she used any drugs that evening and she allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine. Due to Weathers being homeless and admitting she was under the influence, Brooks felt she was a danger to herself. Weathers was placed under arrest for her safety and transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Sergeant Joey Owings dispatched to Elena Lane on the report of two individuals arguing. Owings was told Edward Brian Baxter had left the scene on foot. On the way to the call he found Baxter walking up the road. Owings stopped and spoke with Baxter and found he had a active Violation of Probation warrant and an active Failure to Comply with Child Support warrant. Baxter was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Public Intoxication: Deputies responded to the Parrottsville Laundry Mat at in reference to someone inside the bathroom “making noises.” Upon arrival, deputies announced themselves several times and heard a male subject inside who refused to come out. They made several attempts to pick the lock, but the suspect slammed the door shut after they opened it. Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs advised dispatch to get a key holder en-route to the scene. Ochs gave several warnings to come out or pepper spray would be deployed. The suspect still refused to come out and pepper spray was deployed underneath the door. It was ineffective because the suspect used items to block the crack under the door. Key holder David Kickliter arrived on scene and unlocked the bathroom door. Deputies were able to gain access to the bathroom to remove suspect. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance believed to be methamphetamine. The suspect was later identified as Jason York. York was transported to the County Jail for booking. York also had a Violation of Probation warrant pending against him in Sessions Court. Kickliter declined prosecution for the minor damage inside the bathroom.
Capias: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a brown Chevy truck leaving the Marathon Gas Station without a license plate. The truck turned right onto Old Cave Church road where Damron activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop. Once he made contact with the occupants the passenger, Lisa Ball, was found to have an active warrant for her arrest for Capias out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Damron placed Ball under arrest and transported her to the Cocke Jail for booking.
Probation Violation: Deputy Alison Brooks was asked by the Cocke County Jail staff to issue a citation to an inmate for an active outstanding warrant. Upon arrival, Brooks cited Joshua Edmonds for Violation of Probation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.