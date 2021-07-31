Theft: On July 27, police received a report from a man whose red and black Milwaukee toolbox had been stolen out of his vehicle at the Pit Stop on Cosby Highway. A witness stated they had seen Justin Alvarez, age 37, walking with a red and black Milwaukee toolbox on Centerview Street. According to Patrolman Brandon Cassady’s report, police located Alvarez with the toolbox and he stated that he had found the items. Alvarez was taken into custody and advised not to return to the Pit Stop.
Domestic Assault: On July 27, police received a call from Family Inn regarding a possible domestic assault. Police spoke to Tiffany Dunn, age 32, who stated that Eric Dunn, age 48, had thrown her to the floor, causing a laceration on the back of her head. Eric Dunn stated that Tiffany had thrown her phone at him, “causing the incident to turn physical,” according to Patrolman Jessy Burgess’ report. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the incident, so both parties were placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule I: Just before midnight on July 27, Patrolman Brandon Cassady observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Cosby Highway. After running the plates, Cassady found the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Morristown. Cassady made contact with the driver, Candace Lampson, age 26, and placed her under arrest. Lampson consented to a search, during which Cassady found six hypodermic needles as well as two baggies containing a total of 1.14 grams of a powdery substance, which Lampson admitted was Heroin.
Burglary Warrants: On July 27, police came into contact with John Benson, age 35. Benson had several active warrants out of Sevier County and was taken into custody.
Theft: On July 28, police were dispatched to Walgreens regarding a theft. A woman stated to the police that she had left her phone at the counter while she was checking out, and when she returned less than five minutes later the phone was missing. Police were shown security footage, which revealed a male later identified as Larry Banks, age 43, had picked up the phone and hidden it in his pocket. Banks was still in the store when the woman returned and intentionally withheld it from her. After police searched the area for Banks, he returned to Walgreens and gave the phone back, but kept the SIM card until the victim confronted him.
DUI: On July 29, police were dispatched to East Broadway in regards to a possible drunk driver. Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a silver Chrysler that repeatedly failed to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle had noticeable damage to the front end, including bush and shrubbery wedged into the passenger’s side mirror. The driver was identified as Yuleda Woodson, age 60, who “appeared to be in a slow and altered state,” according to Weber’s report. Woodson performed poorly on field sobriety tests and Weber concluded she was likely under the influence of narcotics. Woodson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.