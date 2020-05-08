Juvenile cited: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Lamaster Street, in reference to an unruly juvenile on Wednesday, May 6. Upon arrival Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Haley Swanger, who said her 10-year-old brother broke a window and refused to listen to verbal commands. The juvenile was cited into juvenile court.
Overdose: A Newport woman is recovering from a suspected overdose on Friday, May 8. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to the 600 block of Upperbroad Street in reference to an overdose. Ptl. Shults found Kendra Story, 31, lying in the floor unconscious. Officers administered four doses of Narcan to Story before she regained consciousness. According to the report, officers learned Story used heroin, Xanax and drank a large portion of vodka. Story was transported to the Newport Medical Center.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
