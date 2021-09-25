Dogs Running at Large: Deputies responded to 2650 Union Hill Road for an animal issue. They spoke with Tina Neeley, who stated that her neighbor’s hound dogs run loose. Neeley said she observed one of the four dogs inside of her chicken coop. By the time she could get out of her home to protect her chickens, the dog had allegedly killed 15 of them. Sergeant Ethan Keys tried to contact the owners of the dogs, but their driveway was blocked by a four wheeler. The investigation is still ongoing.
Aggravated Assault: On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Deputy Joshua Smith responded to 236 Carson Springs Road on a domestic assault call. Smith made contact with Mirenda Stuart, who said her son, Dexter Stuart, was arguing with her over a set of keys. Stuart told her son she didn’t know where they were, and at that time, he allegedly put his arm around her throat and “choked” her, according to the report. Smith noted that Stuart had a red mark on her neck. Smith placed Dexter Stuart under arrest for Aggravated Domestic Assault. Stuart also had an active warrant for Vandalism over $500.
Probation Violation: Deputy Joshua Malone was dispatched to 3090 East Highway 25/70 in regards to a possibly intoxicated male on the property. He made contact with the caller, who stated the male was sitting beside of the building. Malone made contact with the subject, later identified as James Laws. Laws stated he was “just walking and got tired and stopped to rest.” Laws was complaining of pain in his feet and was offered medical attention, which he refused. Laws was found to have active warrants out of Cocke County for Violation of Probation and was taken into custody.
Vehicle Theft: The White Pine Police Department contacted the CCSO concerning a vehicle that was involved in a multi-jurisdictional pursuit. The vehicle fled into Cocke County and the driver was taken into custody. The officers from White Pine contacted a wrecker service to get the vehicle and the service was unable to retrieve the vehicle due to road conditions. The vehicle had fled on to English Mountain Road and then went up a logging road with no name. Officers contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and gave them GPS coordinates to attempt a recovery on the vehicle, as it was originally reported stolen from Knox County. On September 22, Sheriff Armando Fontes was contacted and informed that Progressive insurance company attempted to recover the vehicle, but the vehicle was missing from it’s last known location. The vehicle is listed as a silver Jeep Cherokee that is owned by Kari Flores.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
