Public Indecency: On October 26, police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a trespassing male. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Shango Ramsey, age 48, who told him that he had urinated in his pants. According to Weber’s report, Ramsey appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Weber also spoke to the owners of the residence, who stated that Ramsey had knocked on their doors and asked to come inside because he had urinated himself, and when the homeowners refused to allow Ramsey inside, he removed his pants in front of the homeowners and their juvenile children. Ramsey was placed under arrest, and Weber located a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe in Ramsey’s jacket pocket.
Domestic Assault: On October 27, police were dispatched to a residence in response to an assault call. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke to Amya Munize, who stated that she and her child’s father, Kordell Stewart, age 23, had been arguing when Stewart grabbed her head and “slammed her on the floor of her residence,” according to Suggs’ report. Munize then stated that she ran out of the house, calling for help. A witness stated that he was outside of the residence and heard a thumping noise before Munize ran out of the house. Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct: On October 27, police received a call regarding a male at Weigel’s who had been sleeping in the back of the store. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter approached the man, who was identified as William Axley, age 51. Axley told police that he was “trying to contact the governor” and “waiting to speak to a detective,” according to Laughter’s report. Axley did not give Laughter consent to check him for weapons. Axley reached for a backpack, at which point Laughter grabbed his arm and Axley began creating a disturbance by shouting obscenities at Laughter. Axley made several threats towards Laughter and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.