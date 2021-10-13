Domestic Assault: On October 8, police were dispatched to a residence on Bicentennial Way in response to a domestic assault. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke to witnesses and to the victim, Jamie Walsh, who all stated that Christopher Walsh, age 43, had struck Jamie Walsh in the face several times while dragging her by her hair. Cassady reported observable redness in Jamie Walsh’s face, as well as several cuts on her lip. According to Cassady’s report, Christopher Walsh appeared lethargic and did not cooperate while being handcuffed. Christopher Walsh attempted to retreat into the residence, at which point Cassady deployed his taser to subdue Walsh. Christopher Walsh was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public Intoxication: On October 8, Sergeant Justin Vinson responded to a call regarding a woman digging through the trashcans near the gas pumps at Weigel’s on Heritage Boulevard. Vinson spoke to Jennifer Parks, age 36, who had been advised not to return to the property for the same behavior earlier that day. Vinson reported that Parks appeared to be intoxicated. After arresting Parks for Criminal Trespassing, Vinson located two needles on Parks’ person, one used and one unused. Inside Parks’ backpack, Vinson found a container with a powdery white residue. Parks was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule VI: On October 10, Patrolman Eli Suggs initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that made an illegal turn onto Cosby Highway at the East Broadway traffic light. During the stop, Suggs observed a glass pipe in plain view on the floor in the back of the car. Police were given permission from the driver, Tina Ray, age 46, to search the vehicle. In addition to the pipe, police found a clear baggy containing 8 grams of suspected marijuana and a second glass pipe. Ray was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication: On October 11, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to the Marathon station on West Broadway in regard to a possibly intoxicated male in the parking lot. Laughter made contact with Larry Parks, age 53, who Laughter stated was “profusely sweating and unable to stand still, both indications of methamphetamine.” For Parks’ safety Laughter placed him under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule II: On October 11, Patrolman Paul weber initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Neon with a non-functioning brake light on US 25/70. According to Weber’s report, the cars tags were registered to a Lincoln. The driver was identified as Erica Moore, age 35. Moore “appeared anxious and fidgety and was speaking rapidly,” according to Weber’s report. Moore could not provide proof of insurance for the vehicle and refused to exit the vehicle to sign a citation. Moore continued to remain in her vehicle against Weber’s commands, at which point Weber had to pull her from the vehicle. Moore began “lashing her arms and actively resisting arrest” before Weber was finally able to handcuff her. A search of the vehicle revealed 16 total grams of suspected methamphetamine.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
