Warrant served: Cayce Lee Wines, 38, Lower Clift Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of community corrections on Saturday, Aug. 8. Deputy Jessica Butler served Wines the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Mantooth arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 588 Bonanza Drive in order to serve a warrant on Glenn Anthony Mantooth, 30, on Sunday, Aug. 9. Upon arrival, Lt. Max Laughter observed Mantooth attempting to flee from the residence. According to the report, deputies gave verbal commands for Mantooth to show his hands, but he refused to comply. Mantooth was then tased and apprehended without further incident. Mantooth was served with active outstanding warrants for escape (two counts) and vandalism. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Burglary: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cosby Highway, concerning a break-in on Saturday, Aug. 8. Deputy Jessica Butler spoke with Melia Hall, 32, who said she returned to her residence and noticed someone broken into her home. Hall said her Tennessee driver’s license and a bank card were missing. A female suspect was mentioned.
Domestic assault: Ila Lowery, 81, Bonaza Road, filed an assault report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Aug. 8. Lt. Chris Gregg spoke with Lowery who said Kimsey Chester, 56, struck her in the side of the face. Lowery said Chester then took her phone and fled the scene. Warrants have been issued for Chester’s arrest.
Assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 25E, concerning a vandalism incident that occurred on Friday, Aug. 7. Upon arrival, Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with Emily Brooks, 33, who said Alea L. McKinney, 31, Dark Hollow Road, allegedly struck her several times. McKinney fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Failure to appear: Kenneth Doak Barnett, 44, Wiley Town Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Aug. 8. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Barnett following a traffic stop and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Gregory arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 440 Truck Stop, to assist with a traffic stop that was conducted on Friday, Aug. 7. Deputy Blake Cupp came in contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Billy K. Gregory, 68, Morristown, and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the his vehicle. Gregory reportedly admitted to being in possession of marijuana and a firearm. Deputies retrieved the firearm and eight bags of marijuana. The total amount weighed 5.46 ounces. Gregory placed under arrest and charged with sale and delivery of drugs and possession of a handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Probation violation: Charles Allen Lawson, 27, Mohawk, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Lawson the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Kelly Harris, 30, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Aug. 3. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Harris without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Layman Way, in reference to a male subject attempting to break into vehicles on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Deputy Jessica Butler made contact with the male in question identified as Dewy William Talton, 48, Bullard Drive, who said he was poisoned with carbon monoxide. Deputies determined Talton was under the influence. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
