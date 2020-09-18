Belcher arrest: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Sgt. Derek Wright conducted a traffic stop after he observed the driver of a motorcycle fail to stop at a stop sign at Walgreens. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Jerry Belcher, 41, Variety Drive, who had an expired Tennessee driver’s license. According to the report, officers detained Belcher and conducted a pat down search where they learned he was in possession of four needles and three baggies of suspected methamphetamine. Belcher was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
Escape: James F. Hattaway, 30, West Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Monday, Sept. 14. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Hattaway and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Roberts arrest: Gail Roberts, 47, River Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (three counts) on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Roberts without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Cindy Benton, 40, Moose Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Patrolman Justin Shelton served Benton the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: John W. Dorsey, 81, Louellen Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Dorsey and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Melinda A. Goins, 37, Pearl Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Goins following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: Joshua Goins, 37, Pearl Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Goins following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
