Pope arrest: Rhonda Pope, 42, Pecan Tree Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, July 24. Officer Joshyua Shults arrested Pope at Walmart without incident.
Failure to appear: Eric D. Dalton, 41, Filbert Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, July 24. Officer Lindsey McMillan arrested Dalton at the Smoke Shop.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Dollar General, located in Eastern Plaza, concerning an active shoplifter on Friday, July 24. Upon arrival, Officer Lindsey McMillan spoke with the manager, who said Darrel W. Cate, 43, concealed a bottle of Axe Body Spray and attempted to leave the store without paying. The estimated theft totaled $4.95. Officers recovered the body spray and cited Cate for theft of property.
Probation violation: Bethany Baines, 21, Kingsport, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, July 25. Officer Paul Weber arrested Baines without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Thomas arrest: Officers were dispatched to Terrace Way in reference to a domestic dispute on Saturday, July 25. Officer Joshyua Shults spoke with Joni Rexrode, 41, who said Mason Thomas, 35, allegedly assaulted her and stole her cell phone as Rexrode attempted to call for help. Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and interference with an emergency call.
McGaha arrest: Chad Austin McGaha, 22, Keener Road, is facing a number of charges following a brief pursuit on Sunday, July 26. Officer Paul Weber attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Cosby Highway after he observed a vehicle that had an altered tag. As Officer Weber initiated his emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as McGaha, did not stop and continued East on Interstate 40. Officer Weber pursued McGaha and noted he was driving recklessly. Officer Weber said he terminated the pursuit as they reached Exit 451 where McGaha exited Interstate 40 and turned on Green Corner Road. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office engaged and chased McGaha until he lost control of his vehicle. McGaha then fled from the vehicle on foot but was apprehended. He was arrested and charged with fleeing to evade arrest, expired Tennessee Driver’s License, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and altered tags. McGaha was also served with an active felony warrant for theft over $1,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
