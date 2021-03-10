DUI: Deputies Jamison Pickens and Blake Cupp responded to the area of Highway 160 and Holt Hollow Road in reference to a possible wreck with injuries on March 6. Upon arrival deputies observed a white van that had crashed into a ditch. Pickens spoke with the driver who was being treated by First Call EMS. The driver was identified as Christopher Duckett, 58, Bybee. Deputy Pickens asked Duckett how much he had to drink that evening. Duckett replied “more than I should’ve.” Duckett had bloodshot eyes, and a very strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, according to the report. He was arrested and transported to the County Jail. Duckett faces charges of Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Exercise Due Care.
Possession of Schedule II: A Sevier County man is facing charges of Possession of Schedule II and Driving while License Suspended following a traffic stop on March 1. Deputy James Cupp observed a black motorcycle driving on Johnson Street in Newport with an expired registration. Cupp made contact with the driver identified as Randy Dameron, 47, Sevierville. While checking Dameron’s license, Cupp observed the suspect drop something out of his pocket. Cupp reported that he found what appeared to be Methamphetamine on the ground next to Dameron. He was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Public Intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to 1985 Redwing Way in regards to a possibly intoxicated male who had fallen into a ditch. Deputy Josh Malone spoke with the caller who said a male was walking through his yard talking to the trees. The male reportedly started walking towards a large field behind the residence. After 30 minutes of searching the subject was found in an adjacent field. The male in question was identified as Sidney Bucker, 28, 121 North Highway 340, Parrottsville. While searching the subject deputies found a spoon with a filter and white residue believed to be used with narcotics. Due to his condition Buckner was placed under arrest and charged with Public Intoxication and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
Hayes Arrest: Karen Hayes, 48, 1514 Walker Road, Bybee, is facing multiple drug charges after she was found in possession of Gabapentin and Methamphetamine. Deputies found the drugs after performing a search on Hayes vehicle. Dispatch confirmed that Hayes had a revoked license, no insurance and an expired tag. Hayes also had three active warrants for her arrest. She was charged with Sale, Delivery, Manufacture or Possession of Drugs, Possession of Legend Drug (two counts), Driving while License Revoked, Violation of Probation and Introduction into a Penal Institution.
Domestic Assault: Deputies were dispatched to 1895 Lower English Creek Road for a physical domestic incident in progress. Deputy Joshua Malone spoke to the victim, Crystal Vance, who was standing outside her neighbor’s residence. She stated that her husband, Bryan Vance, 48, came home intoxicated and started walking around the house. Mrs. Vance stated that her husband started cursing at her before punching her several times in the face and head. Deputies entered the home and made contact with Mr. Vance. Deputies attempted to place Vance under arrest, but he resisted and was taken to the ground. He was taken into custody and charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest. Crystal Vance provided a written statement and was given a victims rights form.
DUI: Deputy Jamison Pickens stopped a vehicle on Highway 411 for failing to maintain its lane on March 6. Pickens spoke with the driver identified as Isaac Rice, 22, Newport. The report states there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. Rice agreed to perform a field sobriety test, and performed poorly on each test. Deputies searched Rice’s vehicle and found white residue on a tray. The report stated that Rice had white residue underneath his nose that was consistent with Cocaine. Rice was taken into custody and charged with Driving under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Drug Paraphernalia: Deputies responded to North Highway 321 in reference to a person walking in the roadway. The individual was identified as Jason McMahan, 42, Newport. McMahan was found near the edge of the road wearing all black. Deputy Jamison Pickens asked McMahan to present his ID. When reaching into his jacket pocket to retrieve the ID a small bag with Methamphetamine residue fell out. While searching McMahan’s person, Pickens found multiple needles and rolling papers. McMahan was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Public Intoxication/Resisting Arrest: A White Pine man is facing charges of Public Intoxication and Resisting Stop, Halt, Arrest or Search after a crash on March 7. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 25E and Hilltop Road concerning the accident. Deputies could not locate the driver of the vehicle, but did spot an individual walking through the front yard of a residence. Deputy James Cupp ordered the individual to stop, but the subject ran from the scene. The subject identified as Jody Gunter, 43, White Pine, was later found on Odell Road. He attempted to flee once again but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Cupp reported that Gunter had an odor of alcohol coming from his person, slurred speech and pinpoint pupils. Gunter was arrested and transported to the County Jail.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.