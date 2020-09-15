DUI: A Sevierville man is facing a trio of charges following an investigation on Saturday, Sept. 12. Deputy Zach Magourick reported was at Weigel’s when he observed a grey Infiniti pull into a parking spot and a male subject exit the vehicle. The male went to the passenger side and screamed “get out”. Deputy Magourick made contact with the male, identified as Jacob Austin Easton, 23, Sevierville. During the investigation, deputies detected an odor of alcohol about his person and noticed his eyes were “bloodshot”. Easton reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Easton and he performed poorly on all tests given. Easton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving while license suspended.
Theft of property: A 5x8 box trailer and other items were reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Sept. 13. Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with Galina Zhurakovski, 68, who said the trailer was last seen at her South Highway 32 residence the day before. The estimated value of the items totaled $2,200.
Vandalism: Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pleasant Grove Road, in reference to a vandalism complaint on Saturday, Sept. 12. Upon arrival, Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with Wanda Hicks, 76, who said her vehicle had been vandalized. Deputies observed the vehicle and noticed there were scratches on several parts of the vehicle. The estimated damage was over $2,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
