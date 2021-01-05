Probation violation: Michael Ray Pierce, 45, Blue Mill Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 2. Deputy Blake Cupp served Pierce the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Joshua Arrington, 31, Valley Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, Jan. 1. Deputy Tony Bailey arrested Arrington following a traffic stop on Old Greeneville Highway.
James arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Knolls Drive, concerning a male subject who was in a driveway on Saturday, Jan. 2. Deputy Joshua Matthews observed Dustin Scott James, 23, at the residence. According to the report, as deputies arrived, James fled the scene. James was caught and placed under arrest without further incident. During the investigation, deputies learned James was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Knox County. Deputy Matthews searched the vehicle and found several baggies, needles and a rubber glove that contained a white powder substance. James advised it was “fake” heroin. James was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, counterfeit controlled substance, resisting stop, halt, arrest or search and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shelton arrest: Frank Andrew Shelton, 36, Midway Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Sunday, Jan. 3. According to the report filed by Lt. Max Laughter, as he placed Shelton under arrest, he learned Shelton was in possession of a baggie that contained 1.30 grams of methamphetamine.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
