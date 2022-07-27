Shoplifting: On July 22, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. Lass Prevention told police that Jessica Davis, age 38, had hidden several items into a pocketbook before walking out without paying. Officers made contact with Davis, who admitted to taking the items and was placed under arrest. The items were valued at $90.27.

Vandalism: On July 23, police spoke to a caller regarding vandalism of a vehicle. The complainant stated that his windshield had been cracked while he was shopping at Lowe’s. The caller stated that he would need a police report to access security footage from the incident.

