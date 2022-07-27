Shoplifting: On July 22, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. Lass Prevention told police that Jessica Davis, age 38, had hidden several items into a pocketbook before walking out without paying. Officers made contact with Davis, who admitted to taking the items and was placed under arrest. The items were valued at $90.27.
Vandalism: On July 23, police spoke to a caller regarding vandalism of a vehicle. The complainant stated that his windshield had been cracked while he was shopping at Lowe’s. The caller stated that he would need a police report to access security footage from the incident.
Driving While Revoked: On July 23, Sergeant William Garber initiated a traffic stop for a motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet in the parking lot of CVS on Prospect Avenue. Garber made contact with Kenny Wright, age 32, who had also reportedly been seen without a helmet on July 18, when he fled from police, and was given a warning for not wearing a helmet during a prior incident. Wright was found to be driving on a revoked license and was placed under arrest.
Reckless Driving: On July 24, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a white Chevy S10 traveling 94 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone of Cosby Highway. Wright pursued the vehicle southbound and reported that the driver made passes in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, who was identified as Dakota Richardson, age 18, pulled over near Skyline Drive and was placed under arrest.
Joyriding: On July 24, Patrolman Alex Reese spoke to a walk-in complainant regarding a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated that Cindy Benton, age 42, had asked to borrow his vehicle to go to a meeting in Morristown and never returned it. The complainant stated that Benton would not return his calls, and that he had contacted Benton’s mother, who also said Benton would not return her calls. The complainant stated he does not know where Benton or the vehicle could be at this time.
Burglary: On July 24, Captain Donald Coakley responded to a burglary call from a residence near Lamons Circle in Newport. The caller stated that she had received a notification that her front door camera was offline at 10:45 p.m. the night before. When she returned home at 11:30 p.m., she noticed that her back door, which she had locked before she left, was left open. The caller stated that she was missing her XBOX One and about $800 in cash. She also noted that the drawers in her room had been ransacked and the window in her room was unlocked and the screen had been pushed up.
Vandalism: On July 23, police spoke to a woman regarding an act of vandalism. The woman stated that at some point during the night, someone had painted a white cross on her front door. The cost to clean the paint off the door was estimated at $40. The woman believed that other tenants had cameras in the area, but none have been located.
Vandalism: On July 24, police responded to a vandalism call from a complainant whose fence had been broken. The caller stated that at some point during the night, while he was at work, someone had driven into his yard and knocked down his fence. Police were not able to find any witnesses or cameras that could have seen the incident.
Stolen Firearm: On July 25, police spoke to a complainant about a firearm that had been stolen from his vehicle. The man stated that on July 24, he had left his vehicle from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and when he returned, his .38 Derringer pistol had been stolen. He stated that the weapon was very old and did not have a serial number. He shared that it was made by Davis and had a brown stock and barrel.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.