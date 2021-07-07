Theft: On July 5, Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to 228 New Cave Church Road in reference to a theft. He spoke with Michael Ramsey who stated that he had left home Thursday, July 1 and returned home today to find that his shed was broken into and items were missing. He stated that when he left his wife’s family member was there with a friend. The subjects that were there allegedly took the items and tried to sell them. Ramsey is contacting his security company to obtain video of the theft. The whereabouts of the stolen items are not know at this time.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Randy Forbes was on patrol in the area of Jimtown Road when he spotted a silver four door car with a busted front windshield and driver that was not wearing a seatbelt. Forbes lost the vehicle, but received a call from dispatch stating the car was off the side of River Chase Road. A citizen reported that the driver began walking up Rock Hill Road. Forbes found the subject who was identified as Nicholas Davis, 35, Newport, walking down the Old Asheville Highway. Davis stated that he was driving the vehicle and had used Heroin. Davis was also unsteady on his feet while standing. He was taken into custody and was transported to the County Jail. During the intake process, Davis was found to have a bag with a dark brown powder inside believed to be Heroin. The substance was weighed at 0.57 grams. Davis was charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of Schedule I.
DUI: Deputies were working a motor vehicle accident on West Highway 25/70 in Newport when an assisting Jefferson County Deputy approached them and stated he had encountered a possible impaired driver in Cocke County at the intersection of West Highway 25/70 and Old Huff Hollow Road. Deputies approached a red Ford Focus with a male subject behind the wheel. The male, identified as Michael Owensby, 20, North Carolina, had slurred speech, blood shot eyes and had an odor of an alcohol coming from his person. Owensby performed poorly on a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and was taken into custody. After transporting Owensby to the County Jail, he refused to submit to any chemical testing to determine how much alcohol was in his system. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent and Underage Driving While Impaired.
Theft of Automobile: Sergeant Joey Ownings was dispatched to 1544 Highway 160 to do a report on an automobile theft. He spoke with a Kyle Buckner who stated that when he went to bed on July 3, his 2000 Ford Taurus was under his car port. When he went outside on July 4, the vehicle was gone. Buckner stated that William George Phillips, Jr. had pawned tools to him and came back for the tools on July 3. Buckner stated that Phillips was the only one at his residence during the day. Buckner stated that the spare key was taken in addition to the vehicle. A warrant has been issued for William “Billy” Phillips for Theft over $1,000.00.
Failure to Appear: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the area of Tolley Hollow Road in reference to a welfare check on a male subject walking in the roadway. He made contact with the subject who was identified as David Ellison, 53, Newport, who had an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of Cocke County. Ellison was taken into custody at this time and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Eddie Clabo and Sergeant Joey Owings were dispatched to 3404 East Highway 25-70 on a welfare check for a man in underwear with one shoe on passed out in his truck. Clabo ran the license plate that was on the black Ford Ranger, and found the tag came back to a Honda vehicle. He then walked up to the driver’s side door and spoke with the man identified as Scottie Hodgins, 48, Del Rio. After running his name through NCIC, Clabo found that Sullivan County wanted to extradite Hodgins on a Capias warrant for Public Intoxication. Hodgins was placed under arrest at that time.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
