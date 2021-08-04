Reckless Driver: On July 30, Patrolman Paul Webber initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling 80 mph in a 40 mph zone on Cope Boulevard. The driver was identified as Joseph McMahan, age 48. McMahan stated his accelerator had been stuck. McMahan was placed under arrest for reckless driving and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Vehicle: On July 30, police received a report of a potentially stolen vehicle turning onto Jaybird Road. Patrolman Joshyua Shults made contact with the vehicle and identified the driver as Robert Davis, age 50. The registration plate on the Jeep was registered to a Chevrolet, but the VIN confirmed the vehicle had been stolen out of Knoxville on June 21. Davis was taken into custody for theft over $2,500 but under $10,000.
Shoplifting: On July 31, police received a call from Discount Tobacco regarding a theft. According to a witness, a man used his credit card to pay for $346.30 worth of cigarettes, and then cancelled the transaction through his credit card company.
Vandalism: On July 31, Lynn Roberts spoke to police regarding the vandalism of his Ice House America machine on US-25E. According to the report, the money exchange box of the machine showed damage resembling pry marks. Roberts estimated the damage at $2,000.
Assault: On August 2, Hallie Burns gave a statement to police concerning at incident that occurred on July 30. Burns stated that Matthew Malott, age 32, assaulted her. According to Burns, Malott asked Burns for her phone, and when Burns entered the room, Malott allegedly began choking her. Burns stated that Malott allegedly threatened her with a Taser and handcuffed her. The report states that after Burns tried several times to escape, Malott threatened her with a knife. On August 2, Sergeant Keys of the CCSO took custody of Mallot from the Gatlinburg Police and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.