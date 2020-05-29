DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Salem Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, May 28. Deputy Dylan Norton came in contact with the driver identified as James Ray Ball, 41, River Street, who said he was trying to make it home but stopped in the driveway of a Salem Road residence. According to the report, Ball had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be “disoriented”. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Ball and he performed poorly on all tests given. Ball was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and HMVO violation.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Cosby Cut Off Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Friday, May 29. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with the victim, Craig Allen Shepherd, 37, who said his girlfriend, Jessica Rene Stuart, 33, Sunshine Circle, assaulted him following an argument. Stuart was determined the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest. She was charged with domestic assault.
Domestic assault: Xzavier R. Hull, 26, Irish cut Road, was taken into custody following a domestic disturbance on Thursday, May 28. Deputy Zach Magouirk said he was dispatched to Hull’s residence on reports of a male subject who was intoxicated and irate. Deputy Magourik spoke with Angela N. Williams, 45, who said Hull assaulted her by throwing multiple objects at her. According to the report, Williams sustained injury to her hand after Hull threw a cell phone at her. Hull was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
