Warrants served: Lance Louis McCabe, 46, Granite Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested McCabe following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Jason Hadan Gunter, 37, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Gunter at a residence on Shag Road.
Three charged following traffic stop: Three subjects were arrested following a routine traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 14. Lt. Max Laughter reported conducted the stop on a Ford Focus near Sparkle Wash due to a license plate violation. At that time, Lt. Laughter made contact with the driver, identified as Marty Grooms, 18, Rocky Flats Way, who only had a learners permit. According to the report, due to Grooms’ violating learner permit restrictions, he was removed from the vehicle. Two other passengers, Brandon Jay Grooms, 21, and Erica Stokes, 27, were also removed from the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle where they found a bag that contained .2 grams of methamphetamine. Grooms reportedly claimed ownership of the meth. Deputies then searched Stokes’ purse where they found another bag that contained .4 grams of methamphetamine. Lt. Laughter reported that Brandon Grooms was found in possession of meth pipes and empty bags. All three were placed under arrest. Marty and Stokes were charged with possession of schedule II and Brandon Grooms was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
