DUI: On August 3, around 1 a.m. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Blazer that had repeatedly failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver was identified as Christian Rodriguez, age 22. Rodriguez was found to be driving on a revoked driver’s license. Laughter found a large bag on Rodriguez’s person, and he stated that the bag contained marijuana. According to Laughter’s report, Rodriguez admitted to having had four to five beers before driving, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Rodriguez was also found to have two active warrants out of Sevier County for DUI and Driving on a Suspended License. Rodriguez was arrested without incident.
DUI: On August 3, just after 3:30 a.m. Patrolman Paul Weber observed a Toyota traveling 45 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-40 West. After witnessing the vehicle fail to maintain its lane of travel multiple times, Weber initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was Christopher Sargent, age 33. According to Weber’s report, Sargent’s vehicle smelled strongly of Marijuana and cologne. Sargent stated he had smoked Marijuana on the afternoon of August 2, but Weber reported that Sargent’s reactions were slow and his performance on field tests suggested he was still under the influence. Sargent was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Attempted Break-In: On August 3, police received a call from Diane Holiday at the Pickle Puss Pet Boutique on West Broadway. Holiday showed police damage to the rear door of the building, which police valued at $500. According to Sergeant David Clevenger’s report, the damage suggested someone had attempted to pry the door open, but Holiday stated that additional security measures were able to prevent anyone from entering.
Possession of Schedule I: On August 3, around 11:15 p.m. Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a Honda traveling on West US 25/70 with expired tags. The driver, Brandon Shults, age 36, could not provide his license as it was revoked. Shults was placed under arrest, and a search found a bag containing 1.16 grams of suspected heroin in Shults’ wallet. Shults also told police about drug paraphernalia that was in the vehicle, and police found syringes, scales, spoons with residue, and other paraphernalia. Shults was transported to Cocke County Jail.
Stolen Car Parts: On August 4, Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Jessica Kolnicki regarding parts that had been stolen from her daughter’s vehicle. According to Suggs’ report, Kolnicki stated that the 2005 Honda Accord had been at Newport Pit Stop for repairs, and when Kolnicki came to pick it up, the speakers, O2 sensors and catalytic converter were missing from the car. The stolen parts were valued at $1,320.
Possession of Schedule II/IV: On August 5, Patrolman Jessy Burgess conducted a welfare check on a male who was unconscious in his vehicle on Duncan Street. According to Burgess’ report, he could see cut straws and a pipe consistent with drug use next to the man’s leg. The man was identified as Matthew Lane, age 29. Lane was found to have multiple active warrants for child support and was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, police also found a bag containing 14 grams of suspected Methamphetamine as well as a small container with 4.5 Clonazepam pills inside.
Wanted Felon: On August 5, Newport police received information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Hipps, who had several felony warrants out of Greene and Knox counties. Sergeant William Garber located a vehicle at Relax Inn that matched the description police were given. Police were able to confirm with the clerk at Relax Inn that Larry Hipps had rented a room. Police entered the room and found Jessica Turner, age 22, inside. Police began searching the room and found Hipps hiding under a bed. Both Hipps and Turner were taken into custody. Hipps was charged with Felony Theft over $1,000, Evading Arrest and several other charges. Both individuals were also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
