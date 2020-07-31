DUI: Victor Manuel De Leon, 49, Sevierville, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane of travel on Wednesday, July 29. Sgt. Jonathan Ochs was patrolling the area of Holt Town Road when he observed a blue Dodge truck traveling South that was crossing the centerline multiple times. Ochs activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies came in contact with the driver, identified as De Leon, and noticed his eyes were “bloodshot” and he had an odor of alcohol about his person. De Leon admitted to consuming alcohol. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to De Leon and he performed poorly on all tests given. He arrested without incident.
Theft: A 1999 Ford Ranger was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 29. Lt. Max Laughter spoke with James Levan, 77, Sevierville, who said his truck was last seen at a residence on Shady Glen Way on Tuesday, July 27. A suspect was mentioned.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
