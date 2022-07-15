Public Intoxication: On July 12, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from Burger King on Cosby Highway in reference to a possibly intoxicated female subject who had been digging through trash cans. Shelton made contact with Anjelica Roberts, age 26, who he reported “had slurred speech, could not control her body movements, and had trouble keeping her eyes open.” Roberts was placed under arrest for her safety.
Warrants: On July 12, Patrolman Eli Suggs came into contact with Carl Pruitt, age 47, who was known to have several active warrants out of Cocke County. Suggs served Pruitt’s warrants for Violation of Probation, Failure to Appear, and Schedule II substances. Pruitt was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Active Warrant: On July 13, Patrolman Alex Reese came into contact with Parker Hall, age 46, during a traffic stop. Hall had an active warrant for Flagrant Non-Support and was placed under arrest.
Possession of Schedule I: On July 13, Officer Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Walmart on Cosby Highway in reference to a male subject in the parking lot who appeared to be losing consciousness. Douglas spoke to Scott Shelton, age 43, who was awake and standing outside of the car upon his arrival. Douglas reported that Shelton was “unsteady on his feet at times and had bloodshot eyes.” Shelton reported gave conflicting answers to several questions, and Douglas determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Douglas reportedly saw a blue cut straw on the floorboard and decided to search the vehicle. Officers found 0.8 grams of suspected heroin in the vehicle, along with several needles, a smoked joint, and a plastic baggie with white powdery residue. Shelton was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Active Warrants: On July 13, Officer Leahla Hance conducted a traffic stop for Kenneth Pack, age 56, who had violated a Light Law. Pack was found to have active warrants, including Contempt of Court. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Indecent Exposure: On July 13, police responded to Brock’s Market on East Broadway in reference to a male subject who had been trying to fight customers and exposing himself. Police made contact with witnesses, who said the man had exposed his buttocks in front of an infant and had left the store towards his residence. Police made contact with Steven Dickerson, age 47, at his residence. Patrolman Joshyua Shults reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Dickerson’s person. Dickerson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: On July 14, Patrolman Alex Reese inItiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling in the turn lane. The driver stated they had picked up Heather Ford, age 43, and were giving her a ride. The driver gave consent for Reese to search the vehicle, and police found two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. Ford was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Reckless Driving/Leaving Scene: On July 14, police responded to a vehicle crash on Freeman Avenue. Officer Leahla Hance was told that the driver of the vehicle at fault had fled the scene. While performing an inventory of the vehicle for towing, Hance located a hospital bracelet belonging to Brenda Shelton, age 26. A witness stated the Shelton had just left their residence at a high rate of speed before the witness heard the crash. Warrants were issued for Shelton for Reckless Driving and for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.