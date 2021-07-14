Probation Violation: Deputy Joshua Boyce observed Tyler Rocchi, 23, Newport, walking down East Broadway. He checked Rocchi for warrants and found he had two active warrants for Violation of Probation. Boyce stopped Rocchi at Walgreens and took him into custody. Rocchi was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to 3605 Trail Hollow Road in reference to a possible fight in progress. Pickens met the complainant, Heidi Furman, who stated that she had been involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend Karl Hoffman. Furman stated that she was sitting at the couch having a glass of wine when Hoffman came up from behind her and pushed her into a table. Pickens noted in his report that the table did appear to be moved and there was a glass of wine that had been knocked over. Furman also stated that Hoffman “squeezed” her neck and her shoulder. Furman provided a written statement to go along with the verbal statement that was given while body camera was recording. Hoffman was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the County Jail for booking.
Theft of Property: Deputy Timothy N. Snapp responded to Hartford on the report of a catalytic converter that had been stolen. Tazman Cardiff told Snapp that he parked his 2009 Honda CR-V on Waterville Road on July 4 while he went hiking. When he returned on July 9 he discovered that the catalytic converter had been stolen off his car. The damage and missing part was estimated at $500.
DUI: Deputy Alison Brooks and Sergeant Jonathan Ochs were dispatched to the area of East Highway 25/70 concerning a reckless driver. While en route to the area, Central Dispatch advised the driver pulled over at Murr’s Grocery. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the complainant, Bill Finchum, who said he saw Gary Weaver, Jr., 50, Del Rio, strike a guardrail on East Highway 25/70 and continue driving before coming to a stop at the store. Brooks made contact with Weaver, who reportedly had an odor of alcohol about his person and slurred speech. A field sobriety test was administered, and Weaver performed poorly on all tests given. Deputies found two open containers of alcohol in the floorboard of Weaver’s vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
