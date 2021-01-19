DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Hartford Road, concerning a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, Jan. 17. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with the driver, identified as Kiley Brown, 18, Hartford Road, who said she was traveling on Hartford Road when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. According to the report, as deputies were speaking with Brown, they detected an odor of alcohol about her person. When questioned if she had consumed alcohol, she said, “of course you know I’ve been drinking.” Deputy Norton said Brown complained of injuries, therefore, no field sobriety test was conducted. Brown was transported to Newport Medical Center for treatment. She is facing charges of driving under the influence, underage driving while impaired and violation of implied consent.
Warrant served: Charles Ryan Baker, 40, Gatlinburg, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Saturday, Jan. 16. Deputy Dylan Norton arrested Baker without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
