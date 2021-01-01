Hopkins arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport woman on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on East Highway 25/70 due to a light law violation. Deputy Cupp made contact with the driver, identified as Cecila Hopkins, 33, Cosby Highway, who did not have insurance on her vehicle. According to the report, deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle where they found a bag that contained 1.85 grams of methamphetamine along with a pipe. Hopkins was charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of Dark Hollow Road concerning a physical altercation on Sunday, Dec. 27. Upon arrival, Deputy Rodney Hazelwood made contact with Connie and James Davis, who said they were arguing with Tracey Jones, 38, when he allegedly displayed a knife in a “threatening” manner. Jones fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Fowlers Grove Road concerning a vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 27. Deputy Rodney Hazelwood made contact with the driver, Warren Mark Chase, 66, Jean Road, who said he was traveling on Fowlers Grove Road when he drove over ice and lost control of his vehicle. According to the report, Chase admitted to taking three pills, identified as Xanax, prior to the accident. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Chase and he performed poorly on all tests given. Chase was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Theft: A 1995 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Sgt. Joey Owings spoke with Aretha Blizzard, 52, who said the truck was last seen at a residence on Woodson Road on November 23. The theft is under the investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
