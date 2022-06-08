Assault: On June 4, police were dispatched to a residence in response to an ongoing altercation. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Melissa Webb, who stated that Chynna Usary, age 33, had begun an argument about parking rules after the complainant asked for a car to be moved. The complainant stated that Usary followed her back to her residence, continuing to argue with her. According to the complainant, Usary swung a fist at her and accidentally struck the complainant’s 17-year-old son. Usary stated that Webb had come to her residence and “loudly and disruptively started banging on the door,” according to Weber’s report. Witnesses stated they had seen Webb banging on Usary’s door but did not see any assault occur. Due to conflicting statements, no arrests were made, but both parties were advised how to obtain a criminal summons and how to file a complaint with NHA.
Assault/Vandalism: On June 3, police were dispatched to City Park Grocery in reference to a domestic dispute. Police spoke to Levi Daniels, who stated that he had gone to River Rest Apartments to break up a fight between two female subjects. Daniels stated that Neveah Ramsey, age 19, had begun punching him and striking his vehicle with a blunt object. Daniels stated that he did not want to press charges, according to Patrolman Jessy Burgess’ report. On June 4, police spoke to the other subject of the fight, who stated that Ramsey had blocked her car in the parking lot, then came to her driver’s side window and started punching her. She stated that Ramsey also struck her vehicle with a blunt object. Captain Matthew Elliot informed the woman how to press charges if she so chose.
Drug Charges: On June 3, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a white Lincoln sedan that repeatedly failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver was identified as Kenneth Rathbone, age 60. Shelton asked whether any illegal items were in the car, at which point Rathbone produced two used syringes and a glass pipe. Rathbone gave verbal permission for Shelton to search the vehicle, during which Shelton found 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Rathbone’s passenger initially gave police a fake name, Jared Owenby, before police found his real identity as Casey Owenby, age 39. Both men were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI/Firearm: On June 4, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Nissan that had stopped in the middle of Miracle Avenue. Weber identified the driver as Jeffrey Stokely, age 47. Weber reported “a very strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.” Stokely performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun.
Trespassing/Prohibited Weapon: On June 5, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call from Home Towne Laundry in regard to a male subject who was asleep on the floor. Weber made contact with the caller, who stated that she had entered the business and saw the man, identified as Joshua Shehee, age 37, lying asleep on the floor holding a large hand-axe. Weber took the axe and woke Shehee, who stated he had no place to go and was sleeping because he was cold, according to Weber’s report. Weber noted several “no loitering” signs inside the business, which Newport Police had been asked to enforce. Shehee was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On June 5, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had failed to maintain its lane of travel on Cosby Highway. The driver was identified as Michael Shaver, age 52. Shaver stated he had crossed the fog line on the road because he had dropped his cigarette. Laughter reported that Shaver had “constricted pupils and slowed movements while looking for his license and paperwork.” Shaver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
Driving While Revoked: On June 5, officer Brandon Cassady initiated a traffic stop for a motorcycle that had pulled up to and left a known drug area. Cassady spoke to James Locklear, age 48, who was driving on a suspended license. Cassady reported that Locklear was belligerent during the process, and after Locklear was taken into custody he “continued to be extremely hostile, belligerent and scream homophobic slurs.” Locklear was also found to be riding the motorcycle without insurance.
Shoplifting: On June 5, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call from Walmart regarding a stolen refrigerator. Loss Prevention told police that they had seen Billy McMahan, age 31, enter the store with another subject and place a Frigidaire mini fridge into a cart before walking out without paying. Loss Prevention advised that McMahan had brought different subjects into the store on multiple occasions to shoplift. Weber issued warrants for McMahan’s arrest. Later that day, Weber observed McMahan driving on West Broadway and made contact with him at his residence, where he placed him under arrest.
Assault/Vandalism: On June 6, police responded to a call regarding a domestic incident. Police spoke to a witness who stated that her granddaughter, Makayla Shoemaker, age 21, had punched her grandson. Police spoke with the victim, who stated that Shoemaker had entered the residence and asked to borrow his car. When the victim refused, Shoemaker became upset and began yelling at him. Officer Jessy Burgess reports, “Some point during the incident Makayla started punching [the victim] and picked up his X-box controller and threw it through the TV breaking the TV.” Warrants were issued for Shoemaker’s arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
