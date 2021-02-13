Phillips arrest: Eric Phillips, 31, Graham Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Phillips without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Danielle McMahan, Seabrook Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 8. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested McMahan following a traffic stop without incident.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to the area of Cosby Highway concerning a possible impaired driver on Monday, Feb. 8. Patrolman Eli Suggs located the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with the driver identified as Brian Wheeler, 50, Woodlawn Avenue. According to the report, officers administered a field sobriety test to Wheeler and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Kenjo Market concerning a female subject passed out in a vehicle on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Sgt. Will Garber found Amanda Banks, 40, Meeks Way, asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. As officers spoke with Banks, they noticed her speech was slurred. Banks reportedly admitted to taking Xanax and heroin. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Banks and she performed poorly on all tests given. Banks was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, failure to appear and violation of probation.
Probation violation: Roth Jenkins, 40, Filbert Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Captain Matthew Elliott arrested Jenkins without incident.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Street after a complaint was made that a driver was swerving on the roadway and nearly struck several vehicles on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Patrolman Jordan Douglas located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with Kelly Patterson, 39, Arbor Road, who had slurred speech and appeared to be lethargic. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Patterson and she performed poorly on all tests given. Patterson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
