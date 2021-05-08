DUI: On May 5, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop on a gold Honda Accord that was traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone on Cosby Highway near Lewis Road. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Ronnie Shults, 50, Connie Town Road, Cosby, was observed to have glossy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Shults performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He consented to a blood draw from First Call EMS and was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On May 5, Captain Donald Coakley initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no taillights traveling on East Broadway. The driver, identified as Larry Parks, 53, North Cherokee Drive, Newport, could not provide proof of financial responsibility. According to the report, Parks’ license had been revoked for DUI and he had several warrants for Domestic Assault and Joyriding. Parks was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI: On May 6, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Jeep traveling 52 mph in a 40 mph zone. According to the report, the driver, McKeal Nichols, 22, Lethco Lane, Newport, smelled strongly of alcohol. Nichols claimed he had consumed “one or two” when asked how much he had drunk that night. An inventory of the vehicle found three empty bottles of Johnny Bootlegger beverages, as well as a marijuana grinder and pipe. Nichols was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism/Threat: On May 6, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call from a residence regarding vandalism. Ann Toby told Patrolman Weber that someone had punctured her car’s tire with a garden spade. Patrolman Weber observed the vehicle, which still had the spade lodged in the tire. Attached to the tire was a threatening note. Toby believes she knows the source of the note. The damage to the tire was valued at $100.
Vehicle Theft: On May 4, Patrolman Chris Silvers responded to a call from Food City West regarding an attempted vehicle theft. According to the report, Gregory Robertson parked his grey Buick, left the keys in the car with the window down, and walked into Tractor Supply Co. When he returned, his car was no longer in the parking spot. Robertson located his car a few aisles over in the lot with substantial damage to the rear bumper. Two other cars in the lot were damaged by the vehicle. Food City and Tractor Supply both reported they had security cameras on the lot, but neither had an angle that could see the vehicle.
Theft: On May 4, Captain Matthew Elliot responded to a call from HomeTowne Laundry on Cosby Highway regarding a stolen wallet. According to the report, Captain Elliot spoke to Chelsea Jackson, who said a man had stolen her wallet containing $1400 in cash, as well as her bankcards and her children’s social security cards. Police were able to locate the man, identified as Larry Banks, 43, Terry Street, Newport, near the woods by Newport Presbyterian Church. Banks surrendered $83 he claimed he had taken and gave police the location of the wallet. Banks was arrested and taken to Cocke County Jail Annex where officers found a rubber glove hidden on his person with $506 folded inside it.
Stanley/Hurst Arrest: On May 4, Sergeant Will Garber initiated a traffic stop for a black Dodge Charger with a tag that was not on file and appeared to have been altered. According the report, the driver, Amy Stanley 44, Virginia Street, Newport, was found to be driving on a suspended license. The passenger, Jennifer Hurst, 27, Virginia Street, Newport, gave police a false name out of fear that she had an active warrant. Both individuals were placed under arrest, and an inventory of the car found drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
