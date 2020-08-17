Williams arrest: Devin S. Williams, 21, Highway 73, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Saturday, Aug. 15. Capt. Stephen Higginbotham stopped Williams after he observed him weaving in and out of traffic, at one point driving in both lanes of Cosby Highway. Upon stopping Williams, officers made contact and noticed his speech was slurred. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Williams and he performed poorly on all tests given. According to the report, Williams consented to a breathalyzer test and his results were .28. Williams was charged with driving under the influence.
Hunter arrest: Officers were dispatched to Motel 6 to conduct a welfare check on a female subject on Friday, Aug. 14. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Amber Hunter, who said she was “OK”. During the investigation, Ptl. Weber saw a metal spoon with white residue lying in plain view. Officers obtained verbal consent to search the room where they found a black bag that contained a grinder, glass pipe and a baggie that contained 11 grams of marijuana. According to the report, Fredrick Hunter, 38, entered the room and claimed the drugs were his. He was placed under arrest. He was charged with possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilson cited: Megan L. Wilson, 24, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Aug. 13. Patrolman Paul Weber issued Wilson a citation following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: A Newport woman sustained injuries after a male subject reportedly cut her with a razor blade on Thursday, Aug. 13. Newport officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Touchdown Way in reference to the domestic disturbance. Officer Lindsey McMillian spoke with Linda Ottinger-Rice, 45, who said Tommy Rice, 38, became angry when she asked him to stop drinking and driving. Ottinger-Rice advised that Mr. Rice flipped the couch over while she was sitting on it and then cut her hand with a razor blade. He fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
Warrant served: Katrina M. Dukes, 37, Larch Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Sunday, Aug. 16. Sgt. Will Garber arrested Dukes at Goody’s without incident.
Theft: Roy Burnett and Harold Grooms filed a theft report at the Newport Police Department on Friday, Aug. 14. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Burnett, who said he bought a 1991 Ford truck from Christopher and Kristy Knox for $340 due to the truck being heavily damaged from a wreck. Burnett said Grooms allowed him to keep the truck on his property. Burnett said that Knox received a duplicate copy of the title and sold the truck again to someone else. The estimated loss was $340.
Stolen car recovered: A 2011 Ford Fiesta was recovered in Newport this weekend. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was dispatched to Best Western in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Ptl. Cassady checked the vehicle’s VIN number and learned it had been reported stolen out of Madison County, NC. The owner was notified.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
