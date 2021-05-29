Failure to Appear: Deputy Blake Cupp attempted to serve two warrants on Robert Davis at a residence located at 905 Chicken Hollow Road. The warrants were for two counts of Failure to Appear out of Circuit Court. Davis was placed under arrest without incident. He was transported to the County Jail. Davis also had warrants out of Ohio for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Evading Arrest: Deputy Blake Cupp observed a black passenger vehicle with the wrong registration. Cupp attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Dior Nathan, 28, 1245 Fox Trace Road, Newport, ignored the lights and sirens. A slow speed chase occurred and Nathan eventually turned into his residence on Fox Trace. Nathan was taken into custody and charged with Evading Arrest and Driving or Moving an Unregistered Vehicle.
Reckless Endangerment: John Ellis Benson, 35, 4584 Catons Grove, Newport, was arrested for Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Vandalism over $500, Failure to Exercise Due Care and Financial Responsibility after attempting to flee the scene of an accident on May 24. Benson damaged property at a residence on Clevenger Cutoff after crashing his vehicle. He was transported to Newport Medical and arrested once medically cleared.
Motorcycle stolen: Brandon Sandoval reported that his motorcycle was stolen on May 23. Sandoval told deputies he and his wife left their residence at 5 p.m. and returned at 10:30 p.m. He found his motorcycle and helmet were taken from the residence along with a Glock G31 pistol. No suspects were mentioned in the theft, and the investigation is ongoing.
Converter stolen: Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in regards to a catalytic converter theft in Cosby. Forbes spoke with Thomas McClellan who stated that between May 21 and 23, someone had taken both converters from his 2010 Ford F150. The truck was parked in the National Forest while McClellan was hiking and camping along the Appalachian Trail. The damage is estimated at $500.
Vandalism: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to the Cub Motel at 4350 Cosby Highway in reference to a vandalism report. Upon arrival Butler was met by Casey Allen, who stated that the manager of the Cub Motel tried to charge her card multiple times for the room so it locked her account. Allen stated that she gave the property manager $50 and was told she would be good until Thursday, May 27. Allen left the motel and returned to find the locks were changed on the room and that all her belongings were removed from the room and either burned in a burn pile in the back yard, or were missing. Allen showed Deputy Butler the burn pile and identified some of the items in the pile. The owner of the motel arrived on scene and stated that he would not speak without a lawyer present, and that someone did something earlier in the day that may have went too far.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 40 near exit 440 due to a reckless driver. They spoke to the driver, Dale Byrd, 62, 1709 Flintwood Charlotte, NC, who said he was “trying to get back to Tennessee” and was heading to his brother’s residence. After exiting the vehicle, deputies say a large bottle of beer fall onto the ground. A strong smell of alcohol was coming from Byrd’s person. The report states that Byrd was very unstable and nearly fell while walking to the front of the vehicle. He refused to participate in a field sobriety test and blood draw. Byrd was placed under arrest at that time. A search of his person revealed 5.5 grams of suspected Marijuana inside his pocket. Byrd was transported to the County Jail and charged with DUI First Offense, Simple Possession, Violation of Implied Consent, Financial Responsibility, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving While License Suspended.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
