Shoplifting: On September 17, Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to Walmart on a shoplifting call. Shults spoke with Walmart’s Loss Prevention officer, who stated that Kelly Fine, age 46, had been caught stealing makeup from the store. According to the officer, Fine had been caught shoplifting up to 12 times in the past without being prosecuted. Rather than being issued a citation, Fine was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule I and II: On September 17, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter observed two individuals acting erratically in the parking lot of People’s Choice Restaurant on West Broadway. The individuals were “flailing their arms and stumbling around the parking lot,” according to Laughter’s report. Laughter observed that Milton Stelly, age 30, was sweating profusely, and his pupils were dilated, both indicative of narcotic use. With Stelly’s permission, Laughter searched his bag and found a bag with 0.23 grams of suspected methamphetamine and another bag with 0.20 grams of suspected heroin. The other individual, identified as Amanda Pope, age 29, was found to have an active warrant for theft under $1,000 out of Cocke County. Both individuals were taken into custody.
Public Intoxication: Just after midnight on September 18, police were dispatched to Marathon on West Broadway in regards to an apparently drunken male in the parking lot. Police spoke to the man, identified as David Hill, age 49, who stated that he had been drinking at Triple B bar and that he did not know how he had gotten to where he was. Hill was placed under arrest for public intoxication and a pat down revealed a loaded Glock 19 handgun in his cargo pocket.
Reckless Driving: On September 18, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for an Infinity I30 traveling 110 miles per hour on Interstate 40 with no working taillights. The plate on the car was registered to a Chevy, and the driver, Joshua Webber, age 33, was confirmed to be driving on a suspended license. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nicole Webber, age 29, who was found to have two active warrants out of Sevier County for Violation of Probation. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: On September 18, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a vehicle crash on Prospect Avenue in which a red Ford Focus had collided with a parked vehicle. Douglas spoke to the driver of the Focus, Alexander Hassan, age 22, who smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report. Hassan was placed under arrest. Later, the side mirror of the Focus was located up the street from the accident, where Hassan admitted he had struck another parked vehicle and continued driving.
Possession of Schedule I and IV: On September 18, police responded to a vehicle crash on US 25/70. Police found a silver Nissan Altima facing away from the road on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Inside the vehicle, police saw an unconscious female identified as Regan Stamper, age 21. Stamper did not respond to knocks on the window, and with the doors locked, police had to break the passenger side window to get to Stamper. According to Sergeant David Clevenger’s report, Stamper was not breathing and had a faint pulse. She was pulled from the vehicle, and Fist Call EMS administered Narcan, which brought her back to consciousness. Stamper was then transferred to Newport Medical Center. Officers found a dollar bill folded to hold 1.05 grams of a purple powder believed to be heroin inside the vehicle. Police also located a cosmetic bag that contained 8.46 grams of suspected marijuana. Because Stamper was in the hospital, police issued warrants to be served upon her discharge.
Evading Arrest: On September 18, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a White Chevy Malibu traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone of West Broadway. The driver did not pull over and instead accelerated to speeds in excess of 110 mph before being blocked by traffic on 25E. The driver, identified as Daemeon Blake, age 29, was placed under arrest for evading arrest, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
Evading Arrest: On September 20, Patrolman Shane Bower observed a vehicle that had been involved in previous Walmart thefts on Old Highway 411. The vehicle sped away down Old Highway 411, stopped for a moment when the passenger got out and fled into the woods, and then continued to Bridges Chapel Road and onto Old Sevierville Highway before turning into the parking lot of Community Mission Church. The driver exited the vehicle with out parking and fled on foot while the vehicle rolled into the front of the church. Bower pursued on foot and deployed his Taser to subdue the driver, who was identified as Larry Gunter, age 46. Gunter was placed under arrest for evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.