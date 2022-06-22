Public Intoxication: On June 17, police were dispatched to Eastport Car Wash in reference to a male subject who was running through the parking lot. Patrolman Chris Silvers made contact with the man in question when he arrived on the scene, as the man approached his patrol car and tried to open the door. Silvers reported that the man, who was identified as Joshua Buckner, age 32, was very sweaty and was “rambling about missing something.” Silvers goes on to describe Buckner as making incoherent statements and uncontrolled movements. Cocke County Deputy Randy Forbes arrived on the scene, at which point Buckner began spinning in circles and attempted to leave the scene. Officers were able to restrain Buckner and placed him under arrest for public intoxication.
DUI: On June 17, patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had failed to maintain its lane of travel on Cosby Highway despite traveling 20 mph in a 40 mph zone. The driver was identified as Paul Johanson, age 66. Johanson told police that he does take prescription medications such as Hydrocodone and Gabapentin. Johanson performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
DUI: On June 17, Captain Matthew Elliot performed a traffic stop for a vehicle without operational brake lights. When Elliot spoke to the driver, who was identified as Edward Rockefeller, age 54, he found that his license was expired and had been revoked for prior DUI charges. Elliot reported seeing a half-full can of Icehouse beer in the middle console that was still cold to the touch. Rockefeller stated he had consumed four of the beers prior to driving. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault: On June 17, police were dispatched to Ruby Tuesday in reference to an assault call. The victim stated that he had been on break from work when he saw a man, identified as John Williams, age 39, approaching him. Williams reportedly threw a punch at the victim, missing him. The victim went back into the restaurant. According to the victim, Williams had been harassing him for several months prior in reference to a previous incident.
Shoplifting: On June 18, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart. Loss Prevention informed police that three subjects had been caught skip-scanning over $500 worth of merchandise. Hallie Burns, age 20, Lisa Carter, age 47, and Matthew Malott, age 32, were all placed under arrest for theft. Carter was found to have been previously trespassed from the store, and Malott was found to be in violation of an order of protection.
DUI: On June 19, patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had been traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone of US 25/70. Weber made contact with the driver, who was identified as Drew Cannon, age 25. Weber reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, and Cannon stated he had consumed three beers before driving. Cannon performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Assault: On June 19, police were dispatched in response to a fight at an apartment complex. Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke to the two parties. Jill Smith, age 37, stated that Chynna Usary had tried to punch her, and that she had defended herself. Usary stated that Smith had come to her porch and started cussing at her before throwing a punch. Security footage revealed Smith approaching Usary and throwing the first punch. Smith was placed under arrest and Usary was checked by EMS.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
