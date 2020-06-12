Theft: Nita Laws, 65, Myers Circle, filed a theft report with the Newport Police Department on Thursday, June 11. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Laws who said a male subject stole several items from her home. The estimated loss totaled more than $100. A suspect was named.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
