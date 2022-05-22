Theft: On May 17, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call regarding a theft that had happened the day prior. Laughter spoke to the complainant, who stated that her roommates had invited their cousin to the residence. The complainant stated that she had noticed several items missing when she returned to the residence while Woods was there. The items included an LG K8 tablet, a silver ring and a Mickey Mouse collectible. The items were valued at approximately $900.
Shoplifting: On May 17, police were called to Tractor Supply Company on Western Plaza Drive in reference to a shoplifter. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the manager, who stated that he had seen an unidentified male subject pocketing merchandise. He confronted the man, who produced $6 worth of tractor bolts from his pocket. The manager recognized the man from a previous theft and advised him to leave the property. The subject became confrontational, allegedly threatening to assault the manager. The man eventually left the store in a white Nissan sedan, either Sentra or Altima. Tractor Supply was advised to save all video footage of the incident to aid in identifying the man.
DUI: On May 18, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a brown Chevy Impala whose tag was registered to a Ford. The vehicle then “began swerving all over the roadway,” according to Shelton’s report. The driver was identified as Randal Brown, age 46, who had been driving on a revoked license. Shelton reported that Brown’s speech was slurred and he had trouble keeping his eyes open. When Brown was asked to exit the vehicle, a small bag containing two pills of suspected Alprazolam fell to the ground. Brown performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Theft/Drug Charges: On May 18, Patrolman Paul Weber inspected a suspicious vehicle behind Sparkle Car Wash on Cosby Highway. Upon inspection, Weber found two male subjects in the car, identified as Nicholas Gibson, age 21, and Charles Adams, age 52. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen out of Hawkins County. Adams admitted to carrying a water bong in his backpack, and a pat down produced 7.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Gibson was also detained, and a pat down produced a glass narcotics pipe. Both subjects were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism/Theft: On May 19, police responded to a call regarding stolen furniture. The caller stated that she had seen Brad Salmons, age 32, stealing a white rocking chair from the property. The caller also stated she smelled gasoline behind her home, and police found suspected kerosene on the bed cover of a Ford truck. Police also found damage to the front bumper of the caller’s Honda Civic. The caller stated that Salmons had called her while she was at work, claiming to be her neighbor. When the caller stated that she knew it was Salmons, he reportedly said, “I want to slit your throat.” Warrants for vandalism, theft, trespassing and stalking have been issued for Salmons.
Drug Charges: On May 19, Patrolman Brandon Cassady initiated a traffic stop for a Ford Mustang that was traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone of Cosby Highway. The driver continued on Cosby Highway at a high rate of speed, driving through downtown and onto Highway 160 via North Street. The driver eventually came to a stop on Airport Road. The driver, identified as Phillip Jenkins, age 32, was taken into custody. An inventory of the vehicle revealed a hypodermic needle and a vile containing 0.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Jenkins was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
