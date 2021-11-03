Possession of Schedule VI: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of North Highway 321 and observed a Green Honda with a shattered front windshield. Forbes conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and came in contact with the driver, Jacob Peterson. The report states that Forbes smelled an odor common with marijuana coming from the vehicle. Forbes asked Peterson if there was marijuana in the car, to which Peterson reportedly said in his front pocket. Forbes detained Peterson and located a bag of a green leafy substance in his front right pocket, and a metal grinder in his jacket pocket. During the vehicle search a glass pipe was found in the center console of the vehicle. Peterson was transported to the County Jail. Central Dispatch advised that Peterson had a suspended license and insurance could not be confirmed on the vehicle.
Domestic Assault: Michael Sessums came to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in regard to his Order of Protection that was served on October 24. Deputy Jacob Damron confirmed that Sessums had an active warrant for Domestic Assault. Damron placed Sessums under arrest for the charge and transported him to the County Jail.
Unlawful Possession of a Weapon: Deputy Blake Cupp observed Robert Raines in the parking lot of Walmart. Raines was checked for warrants through the NCIC database and was found to have a revoked bond. Raines got into the driver’s seat of a green passenger vehicle and drove onto Cosby Highway. Cupp conducted a traffic stop at that time and came in contact with Raines. The report states that Raines was taken into custody and took ownership of everything inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle a firearm was located in the driver’s floor board where Raines was sitting. Cupp also found 4 grams of suspected Marijuana and 11 grams of suspected Methamphetamine inside a backpack, along with several individual bags and digital scales. During a search of the Raines person, $458 was found in his pant pocket. Raines was transported to the County Jail.
Vehicle Theft: Deputy Eddie Clabo was notified by dispatch that an individual was waiting at the courthouse to file a stolen vehicle report. Clabo spoke with Jeremy Cohrs who advised that his brother, Thomas Cohrs, borrowed his 2007 Dodge Charger on October 29 to get to work the next day. The report states that on October 30 Thomas Cohrs messaged his brother and said he “wasn’t bringing the car back, and there was nothing that he could do about it.” The vehicle has still not been returned to Jeremy Cohrs. Warrants have been issued for Thomas Cohrs.
DUI: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Weigel’s when he observed a male subject in a blue truck at a gas pump slumped over the driver’s seat. Forbes conducted a welfare check on the driver, Kenneth P. Black, who stated he was “tired.” During the conversation Forbes noticed Black had slurred speech, was hard to understand and was sweating. Black’s license was revoked and he did not have insurance on his 1999 Chevy S10. Forbes took Black into custody and transported him to the County Jail.
Vandalism Under $500: Deputy Alison Brooks responded to a vandalism call on Edwina Bridgeport Road. Brooks spoke with the victim, Vanessa Dennis, who stated on October 30 someone destroyed the mailbox at her residence. Dennis stated that the mailbox was “completely flattened” and the post was destroyed as well. Dennis advised that she did not know who struck the mailbox, but found a Toyota emblem in her yard. Dennis valued the mailbox and post at $100.
Violation of Protective Order: On Sunday, Oct. 31 Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to Hilltop Road concerning a domestic disturbance between a male and female that was called in by a third party. The caller stated that she could hear a female screaming for help and saying “he’s hurting me.” Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with Jessica Goforth and Brandon Taylor, who stated that they had been arguing but denied anything physical happening. Central Dispatch checked Goforth and Taylor through NCIC and learned there was an active Order of Protection filed by Goforth. The order was issued out of Sevier County and served on Taylor in June 2021. Taylor was placed under arrest without further incident.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Eddie Clabo was dispatched to residence on East Highway 25/70 over a domestic dispute. Upon arrival he found a male and a female both on the ground. Clabo noticed the female’s arm was bleeding and swollen from her wrist to her elbow. The report states that her lip was also bleeding. The male appeared to be intoxicated, and the left side of his face from his eye to his nose was bloody and swollen. Lieutenant Zach Shelton arrived on scene and requested an ambulance for the male subject. The female was identified as Rosemary Shelton and the male as James Shelton. Shelton could not speak with deputies about the incident due to his injuries. Rosemary Shelton claimed she had been assaulted by Brenda Shelton over an heirloom plate and Adam Shelton assaulted James Shelton over property rights. She alleged that she was pushed down by Brenda Shelton and didn’t see everything that transpired between Adam and James Shelton. James Shelton was transported to the fairgrounds and flown to UT Medical for treatment of his injuries. Warrants have been issued for Brenda and Adam Shelton.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
