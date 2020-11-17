Failure to appear: James H. Cody, 58, C and C Hollow Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Friday, Nov. 13. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Cody following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Dewey Case, 39, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Nov. 14. Patrolman Brandt Stephens arrested Case at a residence on Cosby Highway.
Warrants served: Ryan Stieman, 24, Lucia Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) and theft under $1,000 on Saturday, Nov. 14. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Stieman without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: A Newport woman is facing several charges including driving under the influence following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Derek Wright conducted a routine traffic stop after he observed a vehicle that had an unlawful tag displayed. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Amya R. Munize, 20, Cooper Street, who had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Sgt. Wright also reported that he detected an odor marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Munize and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with improper tag, unlawful removal of tag, violation of financial responsibility, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Probation violation: Joshua L. Springer, 31, Blue Ridge Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Sunday, Nov. 15. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Springer at a residence on Old Cave Church Road.
Missing person: The Newport Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since November 2. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with MaKayla Phillips, who said she hasn’t seen or spoke to her mother, Rebecca Hobbs, 44, since the beginning of the month. Hobbs is described as being 5- foot-1” and 195 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. If anyone has any information, please contact the Newport Police Department.
Stolen vehicle: Officers were dispatched to 558 9th Street, in reference to a stolen vehicle on Friday, Nov. 13. Capt. Matthew Elliott spoke with Robert McAllister, 48, who said as he was traveling on Highway 73, he observed a female subject walking alongside the roadway. McAllister advised he stopped the vehicle and offered the female, identified as “Nikki”, a ride to town. According to the report, as McAllister was driving on 9th Street, he saw a friend walking his dog and stopped the vehicle to talk to him. At that time, the female subject got in the driver’s seat and fled from the scene. The 2000 Chevrolet 2500 is valued at $4,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
