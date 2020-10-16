Henderson arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 155 South Highway 107, concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Oct 13. Upon arrival, Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Billie Joe Butler, 45, who said while she and her boyfriend, Michael Henderson, 34, Haire Road, Del Rio, were arguing he allegedly grabbed Butler by her throat and pushed her against the door. Henderson fled the scene but was later located on Long Creek Road where he was taken into custody. Henderson was charged with aggravated assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
