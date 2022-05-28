Possession of Schedule I: Deputies observed a VW beetle with the driver side brake light not working traveling east on I-40. Sergeant Joshua Boyce initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Jason Jackson. Jackson stated that he did not have a valid license. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Amber Grooms, was shown to have three active warrants out of Cocke County. Grooms was taken into custody at that time. Jackson was found to have an active warrant out of Jefferson County and was taken into custody. Grooms allegedly stated that she had a needle in her purse. When Boyce asked why she was moving around when he initially walked up to the vehicle, she stated that it was because she was trying to light a cigarette. Both Grooms and Jackson were transported to the Cocke County Jail and Evans Towing towed the vehicle from the scene. When Boyce arrived at the jail, a staff member stated that while she was searching Grooms, the suspect removed a bag from her groin area, placed it in her mouth and swallowed it. Boyce asked Grooms what was in the bag, and she stated that it was “3 points of Heroin,” according to the report. Grooms was asked multiple times if she had anything on her person before arriving at the jail but kept stating that she didn’t. Grooms was charged with Possession of Schedule I, Introduction into a Penal Institution and Tampering with Evidence.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a dark colored passenger vehicle with a busted windshield traveling west on Highway 25/70. The tag displayed on the vehicle came back to a blue ford mustang. He conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 411 and Highway 25/70. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Heather Verdier. Damron checked Verdier’s license status through dispatch, which came back as revoked for Driving Under the Influence. Verdier was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputies observed a black passenger car fail to maintain its lane while traveling east on I-40. Sergeant Joshua Boyce initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near the off ramp at exit 435. He came in contact with the driver, identified as Meagan Cutshaw, age 34, and passenger identified as John Lovell, age 28. A needle was found in the cup holder of the vehicle and both occupants were asked to step out of the car. During a warrant check on the occupants, Cutshaw was found to have 13 active warrants out of Cocke County. Lovell showed to have an active warrant out of Loudon County. Both were placed under arrest at that time. During the probable cause search of the vehicle, Boyce located a white powdery substance in a bag that Cutshaw had allegedly stated was hers. The substance was consistent with heroin, but when Boyce asked Cutshaw what it was, she alleged that the drugs were fake. The suspected heroin weighed approximately 5.36 grams. Both Cutshaw and Lovell were transported to the Cocke County Jail. Cutshaw was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule I.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
