Ellison arrest: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning an intoxicated male subject who was asleep at the cash register on Monday, June 1. Patrolman Paul Weber said he observed David Ellison, 51, no address, standing at the cash register unconscious. According to the report, Ellison had dilated eyes, slurred speech and he was unsteady on his feet. Ellison was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
