Probation violation: Christopher J. Smith, 42, White Oak Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, July 28. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Smith the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Jordon Lewis Askew, 30, Brisk Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, July 28. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Askew the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Felicia Nicole Coburn, 37, Carmack Road, filed an assault report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 28. Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with Coburn who said around 4 a.m. that morning, Montana Boyer, 35, asked her for a ride to the store. Coburn said when she said no, Boyer allegedly yelled and cursed at her. According to the report, when Coburn attempted to call for help, Boyer took her phone and twisted her hand. Boyer then fled the residence with Coburn’s wallet and keys.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.