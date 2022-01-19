Possession of Schedule II/IV: On January 14, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with nonfunctioning rear lights. The driver was identified as James Martin, age 57. Bower reported a strong smell of marijuana coming form the vehicle, and Martin consented to a search of the vehicle. Bower recovered three Suboxone strips, five 10mg tablets of suspected Diazepam, 1 gram of suspected cocaine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Martin was also found to have a revoked license for DUI. Martin was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Domestic Assault: On January 14, police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic altercation. Police spoke to a witness who stated that the victim had come to her door “begging for help,” according to Patrolman Brandon Cassady’s report. According to the victim, Seth Goddard, age 25, had assaulted her by hitting her in the head, biting her and throwing an object at her in their apartment. Cassady reported several visible injuries on the victim’s body including bite marks and several bruises. Goddard was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On January 15, police responded to an assault call. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that Thomas Johnson, age 58, had thrown a radio at her. She stated that Johnson had been drinking, which led to an argument between the two parties. Police observed visible marks on the victim’s arm and chest from the altercation. Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On January 16, police were dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft. Police spoke to Loss Prevention who stated that Barbara Witt, age 50, had concealed several items and then walked into the bathroom. The items were valued at $321.75. Witt was found to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Hamblen County. Witt had also walked with the items to a vehicle with David Zimmerman, age 35, inside. Zimmerman was found to have an active capias out of Cocke County. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On January 16, officers were dispatched to Walmart in regards to a shoplifter. Loss prevention advised that Ginger Arrowood, age 48, had “skip-scanned” several items in the self-checkout and tried to leave with $417.71 worth of merchandise. Arrowood was placed under arrest and was served a citation for Violation of Probation.
DUI: On January 17, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Street. Police spoke to Phillip Ottinger, age 53, who had turned left in front of the other driver. Patrolman Paul Weber reported that Ottinger smelled strongly of alcohol and “did appear to be too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle.” Ottinger declined field testing and breath testing and was placed under arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
