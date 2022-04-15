Public Intoxication: CCSO Deputy Lt. Jonathan Ochs and Sgt. Heath Willis responded to an area near the Parrottsville Coin Laundry in reference to a male with a possible altered mental status. A male matching the description of black shirt, tan shorts and black shoes was located near the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department. As deputies asked this male questions, he would not respond and only stared straight ahead. The male was eventually identified as Michael Beasley. The report states that Beasley was sweating heavily even though the outside temperature was around 62 degrees. His pupils were dilated and he would not confirm nor deny using any drugs when asked by deputies. When asked where he lived, Beasley pointed in a direction but did not speak. Beasley was offered a ride home several times to which he refused. The longer that deputies observed Beasley, the more it became apparent he was under the influence of a controlled substance. EMS arrived on scene, but Beasley refused to accept medical care. Beasley was taken into custody for his safety and the safety of others.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to a residence on West Highway 25-70 regarding an unwanted male on the property. He had previously visited the address in regard to this same male earlier in the day. Upon my arrival, Smith made contact with Joshua Moore, who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of intoxicant. After talking to Moore, Smith informed him he was being arrested for public intoxication. As Deputies tried to put Moore in the patrol car he refused to get in. The report states that deputies assisted Moore into the patrol car. He was transported to Cocke county jail for public intoxication. Reports show that deputies searched a vehicle at the scene and found two baggies of possible Heroin weighing approximately 5.9 grams found in the bed of a truck. Moore was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule I.
Reckless Endangerment: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to South Highway 32 on the report of a semi truck blocking the roadway. Williams and Sgt. Dylan Norton blocked off the top and bottom half of the roadway between Groundhog Road and Trail Hollow Road so that the semi could safely back down and turn around. While directing traffic, Williams spoke to a man identified as Lemuel Howard Whitlock, who said he was headed to Trail Hollow Road. Williams advised Whitlock that the semi had just reached Trail Hollow and that he would not be allowed to go around her vehicle. She advised that he could take Groundhog and cut across to Trail Hollow. Whitlock repeatedly said “you don't understand I'm not driving down Groundhog,” and kept driving forward. After Williams told Whitlock to stop repeatedly, and when he did his vehicle obstructed the semi's route to Groundhog Road. Whitlock was told to move his vehicle, but he allegedly refused. Williams asked him to step out of the vehicle. The report states that Whitlock cursed Williams and drove off. Williams was at the side of the vehicle and had to move quickly to avoid being struck. While Whitlock was driving off, Williams notified dispatch of the tag number on his vehicle. Dispatch gave Williams Whitlock’s address, and after the semi was turned around deputies went to the address on Trail Hollow. The report states that Whitlock continued to argue and curse as he was taken into custody. When Norton asked Whitlock if he had any weapons in his pocket, Whitlock allegedly responded by saying “yea I got a knife I'm gonna cut everybody with,” and told Norton not to forget the gun in his pant leg. Norton performed a search of Whitlock's person and removed a small knife, but no gun was found. Whitlock was taken to the County Jail and charged with Reckless Endangerment involving a vehicle.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Bluff Road when he observed a white vehicle under the East 25/70 Bridgeport Bridge with its lights out. He observed a male individual in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger seat. Upon checking the vehicle registration, dispatch advised the tag was not on file. Forbes came into contact with the driver, identified as Gary Haney. Haney stated that he and his friend were just talking. Forbes requested driver’s license info on Haney through dispatch, and they advised Haney had a revoked status due to failure to pay. Forbes asked Haney to step out of the vehicle for detainment. When he did, Forbes was able to observe a syringe in the driver’s side seat. Haney was placed in the patrol car and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Several syringes were found in the vehicle. Forbes spoke with the passenger, Ashley C. Kear, who stated Haney had driven them under the bridge to have intercourse, according to the report. She also stated she had moved the keys from the center console to her purse just before Forbes made contact with Haney. Kear's mother came to the scene to transport her home. Haney was transported to the County Jail on the charge of Driving While License Revoked.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
