Complaint: Officers responded to a call from ConAgra employees about a man in a brown Carhartt jacket looking through vehicles in the parking lot. Upon arrival, police could not locate the man until security found him in a red pickup truck. Officers recognized the man as Mark Lapinski, and assessed that he was not in a mentally well state. After contacting First Call EMS, police transported Lapinski to the hospital and left him in care of the ER staff.
Matney Arrest: Officers conducted a traffic stop on Cosby Highway due to the vehicle having a spray painted, illegible plate. The driver was identified as Scott Matney, 60, Elder Way, Newport. According to the report, Matney consented to a search of the vehicle, during which officers found two pipes and over 11 grams of suspected meth. Both Matney and passenger Mariah Tello were arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Shoplifting: On March 5, officers were dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in response to an active shoplifter. The Loss Prevention Officer described a male in a grey sweatshirt. Officers were able to make contact with the man, identified as Cody Green, 41, Bull Hill Road, Sevierville, in the back seat of the car the officer saw him enter. Green had hidden a power drill under his sweatshirt and several other tools in his boot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rebecca Green, who had a history of failure to appear in court. Both were arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex, where officers found 0.88 grams of suspected meth in Green’s boot.
Disorderly Juvenile: Officers were dispatched to Newport Terrace Apartments in response to a call for a missing juvenile. Upon arrival, police found the juvenile had returned, but the juvenile’s mother stated that the 17-year-old had been disobedient by leaving in the middle of the night, punching holes in the wall and throwing objects. Police issued the juvenile a citation into Juvenile Court.
Shoplifting: Walmart Loss Prevention Officers reportedly observed a male and female, identified as Jason, 35, and Jessica Wilson, 38, Chavis Road, Cosby, at a self-checkout. According to the report, the couple was swiping multiple items across the scanner at a time, only scanning one of the items. After they checked out, the officer stopped them. The unscanned items were valued at $68.32. The couple were cited for attempted theft and banned from Walmart properties.
Possession by Felon: Officers conducted a traffic stop outside the Walgreens on East Broadway for a vehicle with an expired registration. The driver was identified as Jackson McGaha, who is a convicted felon. According to the report, the driver could not provide proof of financial responsibility and was driving on a revoked license. During an inventory of the car, officers found a rifle. McGaha’s passenger, Alice Ottinger, denied having anything illegal on her person, but a patdown from an officer found a syringe in her pocket, as well as multiple other pieces of drug paraphernalia in the car. Both McGaha and Ottinger were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
