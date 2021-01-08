DUI: A Newport man is facing an array of charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Deputy Dylan Norton conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle “swerving” on Cosby Highway with the driver nearly striking another vehicle head on. The driver, identified as William John Holt, 78, came to a stop at the intersection of Bowman Drive and Myers Circle. At that time, deputies made contact with Holt and noticed he had an odor of alcohol about his person. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Holt and he performed poorly on all tests given. Holt was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, violation of implied consent, failure to exercise due care, driving while license revoked, financial responsibility and violation of open container law.
Probation violation: Jason Williams, 46, Paint Brush Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Deputy Randy Forbes arrested Williams without incident.
Probation violation: Dont’e J. Decoteau, 30, Big Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Sgt. Jonathan Ochs served Decoteau with the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Randy K. Hurley, 55, Allens Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Hurley following a traffic stop without incident.
Child support: Franklin Ezra Shropshire, 36, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Shropshire following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Tommy Rice, 39, Baysinger Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 7. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Rice the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shelton arrest: Frank Andrew Shelton, 36, Midway Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Sunday, Jan. 3. According to the report filed by Lt. Max Laughter, as he placed Shelton under arrest, he learned Shelton was in possession of a baggie that contained 1.30 grams of methamphetamine.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
