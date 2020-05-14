Domke arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of Filbert Street concerning a male subject who was being “aggressive” towards a female on Monday, May 11. Patrolman Jordan Douglas said he observed Bailey Domke, 22, Rose Way, reportedly grab a female as she was trying to get away from him. According to the report, Ptl. Douglas continued to follow Domke on Filbert Street when Domke looked back at Ptl. Douglas and said, “Stop chasing me”. Domke fled the scene before he was caught. Domke was charged with resisting arrest.
Probation violation: Calvin Otto Watson, 28, Valley Walk Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, May 12. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Watson following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Elizabeth Mull, 46, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, May 11. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Mull without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
