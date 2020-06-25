Jones arrest: Officers were dispatched to Newport City Park in reference to an intoxicated male subject on Tuesday, June 23. Patrolman Eli Suggs came in contact with the male in question, identified as Stephen D. Jones, 33, Fair Street, who was detained without incident. According to the report, Jones had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Jones and he performed poorly on all tests given. Jones was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Moore arrest: A Newport man is facing a pair of charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Tuesday, June 23. Patrolman Paul Weber reported was dispatched to the area of East Broadway Street, concerning a possible impaired driver. Ptl. Weber said he observed the driver, identified as William Moore, 64, Critter Way, cross the centerline on Bear Avenue. Officers then conducted a traffic stop. Ptl. Weber came in contact with Moore, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. Moore reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior. Moore was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and improper lane change.
Lamster arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of River Ridge Road concerning a burglary in progress on Tuesday, June 23. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Destiny McKinney, 19, who said her boyfriend, Micah Lamaster, 20, came to her residence to retrieve his cell phone and he allegedly made threats toward her. According to the report, Lamaster attempted to gain entry through the front door and caused damage to the door. McKinney said when Lamaster could not get in the door, he then attempted to gain entry through a bedroom window. Lamaster fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was found hiding in bushes on Belton Avenue. Lamaster was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault and vandalism.
Fenwick charged: A Newport Police Officer sustained injuries following the arrest of a Newport man on Sunday, June 21. Patrolman Shane Bower said he was dispatched to 444 Beech Street concerning a domestic disturbance. Ptl. Bower said he observed the victim, Jadyn Stewart, 20, running towards him. Stewart advised that she and her boyfriend, Jason M. Fenwick, 27, were arguing when he allegedly “head butted” her and held her against her will. Officers observed several wounds to Stewart’s face. Officers then went to the residence where they made contact with Fenwick. According to the report, when officers attempted to detain Fenwick, he became combative and reportedly struck Ptl. Bower in the face and “gouged” Bower in his eye. Fenwick was placed under arrest and escorted to the Cocke County Jail Annex. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that both Stewart and Fenwick were intoxicated during the incident. Fenwick was charged with aggravated assault, assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disorderly conduct and kidnapping.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
