Warrant served: Dawn Burris, 33, Sevierville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property $1,000-$10,000 on Thursday, Oct. 15. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Burris following a traffic stop.
Warrants served: Joshua Cole, 41, Carnation Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property and violation of probation on Thursday, Oct. 15. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Cole following a traffic stop.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to the area of East Broadway Street to investigate a female subject who was possibly under the influence on Thursday, Oct. 15. Patrolman Eli Suggs located the female in question, identified as Diamond Ahrens, 27, 1st Street, who was “dancing” on the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Ahrens and she admitted to using methamphetamine. Ahrens was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Failure to appear: Eric Johnson, 28, Angel Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Johnson following a traffic stop without incident.
Failure to appear: Joshua Buckner, 31, Jessica Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Oct. 15. Sgt. Will Garber arrested Buckner following a traffic stop.
Kimble arrest: Tyler Kimble, 20, East Highway 25/70, was charged with sale and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following an investigation on Friday, Oct. 16. Patrolman Jordan Douglas and other officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Highway 25/70 and Highway 411 to assist the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted subject. Upon arrival, officers detained Kimble and obtained consent to search his backpack where they found four needles, empty bags and a bag that contained one gram of methamphetamine. Kimble was arrested without incident.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to 573 River Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Oct. 17. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Daniel Wright, 28, who said Samantha Ross, 27, allegedly threw a clothes hamper at him. According to the report, when officers questioned Ross about the incident, she started screaming at Wright and stated, “I only threw a basket at you. I didn’t hit you.” Ross was placed under arrest and charged with assault.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to 103 C Avenue, concerning an altercation on Friday, Oct. 16. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Samuel Corban, 42, Front Street, who said Roth Jenkins, 39, Filbert Street, allegedly attacked him with a shovel. According to the report, Corban admitted that he took the shovel away from Jenkins and then struck him in the arm in self-defense. Jenkins was determined to be the primary aggressor. Therefore, he was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
Holt charged: Jennifer Holt, 42, Walker Hill Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, violation of financial responsibility, disregarding a red light and failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. According to the warrant, Holt was wanted after she was involved in a two-car accident on October 12. The warrant stated that Holt exited the vehicle and said, “I have warrants” before fleeing the scene. Holt was located and arrested at 431 Old Highway 411. During the arrest, officers located a bag that contained 15 grams of marijuana. She was additionally charged with simple possession.
Probation violation: Horce Ball, 58, Driftwood Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Oct. 17. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Ball following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Mitzi Gibson, 50, Cosby Highway, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) on Saturday, Oct. 17. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Gibson at her residence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
