Ledford arrest: A Newport woman is facing a pair of charges including aggravated assault after police reports say she went to another residence uninvited to “get her boyfriend back” on Monday, June 15. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to 295 Gregg’s Lane for a domestic disturbance. Ptl. Weber spoke with Jennifer Crews, 27, who said Stephanie Ledford, 26, Creek View Drive, came to her residence uninvited. Crews reported as she opened the front door, Ledford entered the residence and struck her in the face with a wooden paddle. Ledford then left the scene with Justin Osbourn. Officers later spoke with Ledford at her residence where she admitted to being at Crews’ residence and stated she was there to get her boyfriend (Osbourn). Ledford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
Fox arrest: Officers were dispatched to Exxon Mobile on West Highway 25/70 in reference to a possible hit and run accident on Monday, June 15. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with a witness who said Trent Fox, 20, McSween Springs Road, allegedly crashed into a “tanker” truck and was pinned underneath the truck at Timeout gas station. Ptl. Suggs said he observed Fox’s truck had significant damage to it and there were open containers of beer inside. Officers then spoke with Fox and noted he appeared “disoriented” and had a bloody lip. Officers administered field sobriety test to Fox and he performed poorly on all tests given. According to the report, Fox admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law, failure to exercise due care and violation of implied consent.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to 127 Bryant Street in reference to a theft that occurred on Monday, June 15. Sgt. Billy Woody spoke with Samantha Campbell, 49, who said someone reportedly cut the lock off her storage unit and stole several items. The estimated value of the stolen items totaled $1,685.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
